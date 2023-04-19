Sportradar collaborates with Delhi Capitals to boost cricket academy program

Sportradar partners with Delhi Capitals Academy to boost talent identification and development through live-streaming technology and fan engagement solutions.

Press release.- Sportradar today announced its collaboration with Delhi Capitals to become an official technology partner of the Delhi Capitals Academy. The three-year partnership intends to boost the Delhi Capitals Academy programme and supports the identification and development of talent across the cricket academy network.

Sportradar will provide FrogBox, a live-streaming technology solution currently entrusted by more than 500 cricket clubs across England, Australia and Europe, to the Delhi Capitals Academy and franchises. The agreement also includes the deployment of a market-leading electronic scoring app and a mobile-responsive match centre to host live streams and highlights of fixtures as well as live scores, scorecards and results.

Additionally, the Delhi Capitals Academy will be provided Lilypad, Sportradar’s fan engagement and coaching application to curate highlights from streamed matches to be compiled into playlists and shared with academy students for coaching purposes or on social media to promote the academy to a wider audience.

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said: “This is a key milestone as Delhi Capitals Academy has become the first academy in India to partner with Sportradar and leverage their innovative video technology to develop talent in cricket.

“This partnership adds value in several ways including enriching local talent and boosting engagement with our fans. We look forward to working with Sportradar to help grow the game.”

Jarod Pickering, head of Cricket, Sportradar, said: “Academies such as Delhi Capitals’ play an integral role in identifying and nurturing the next generation of talent.

“We will be working closely with Delhi Capitals to help realise their vision for the academy and will also reach out to more academies in India to showcase how our technology solutions can be used to further develop the sport that the entire nation is incredibly passionate about.”