Sportradar launches audio and digital out-of-home advertising options

Sportradar aims to increase the operator’s reach and brand awareness.

Press release.- Sportradar has added audio channels to its ad:s programmatic advertising service and extended its reach across additional digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising screens, enabling betting operators to engage with more customers by serving relevant adverts via two of the fastest-growing media channels.

The addition of audio to ad:s allows Sportradar’s clients to reach tens of millions of digital audio listeners through podcasts, streaming services and internet radio. In addition, Sportradar now offers access to a global advertising inventory of more than 600,000+ digital outdoor screens in 100+ countries.

Both channels use Sportradar’s betting industry-specific marketing technology to serve relevant adverts to sports fans and bettors in real-time in markets where betting is legal, and an integrated sports calendar ensures adverts are scheduled around relevant events.

Sportradar’s advanced AI and machine learning algorithms allow audio adverts to be personalised and delivered to listeners based on geographies, demographics, playlists, niches and genres. The company’s AI-driven marketing technology also strategically places relevant messages on DOOH screens in locations frequented by sports fans, including near stadiums, entertainment venues or travel routes, taking into consideration factors including coordinates, area codes, and weather-based targeting.

Niki Beier, SVP of marketing services, said: “Sportradar is providing betting operators with even more ways to reach target audiences. Audio consumption has increased by over 1000 per cent in the past seven years and global DOOH ad spend is estimated to increase nearly threefold by 2030. Both are ideal channels for operators to make their brands more memorable and will further increase the efficiency of advertising campaigns on behalf of our clients.”