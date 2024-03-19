Sportradar elevates NBA League Pass Experience with emBET Integration

Sportradar has been an official partner of the NBA since 2016.

The exclusive partnership between Sportradar and the NBA introduces cutting-edge betting features directly into the NBA League Pass streaming service, enhancing the fan experience.

Press release.- Sportradar and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced the launch of enhanced betting-related functionality within NBA League Pass, powered by emBET, Sportradar’s over-the-top (OTT) solution.

Sports betting content, such as point spreads, over-unders, and money lines, will be seamlessly integrated into the NBA’s live streaming platform, elevating the in-play betting experience.

Where sports betting is legal, users can opt-in to have the convenience of viewing and selecting bets directly on NBA League Pass. When ready to place a bet, they are directed to FanDuel or DraftKings, the NBA’s official betting partners, through a seamlessly embedded link.

Patrick Mostboeck, Sportradar senior vice president of Audiovisual, said: “emBET is an exciting innovation for NBA fans, making in-play betting more engaging and immersive.

“Through our exclusive partnership with the NBA, we’re committed to develop next-generation, value-added products and services, like emBET, to drive fan and bettor engagement.

Scott Kaufman-Ross, NBA executive vice president of Media and Gaming, said: “Integrating emBET is consistent with the NBA’s vision to create hyper-personalized and customized viewing experiences within NBA games.

“For NBA fans who want to wager on our games during live action, they can now elect to receive contextualized betting information directly on NBA League Pass.”

emBET will continue to enhance user engagement and retention by delivering more innovative and interactive content, such as advanced team and player insights, polls, voting and trivia widgets. Sportradar’s exclusive access to NBA optical-tracking data is integral to the development of these dynamic new features to be integrated in the future.

Sportradar has been an official partner of the NBA since 2016 and is the exclusive, worldwide distributor of NBA data.