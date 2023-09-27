Sportingtech’s success at SBC Summit Barcelona capped with award win

This win comes after several product roll-outs that enhanced the brand’s platform in 2023.

The provider won the SBC Award for Multi-Channel Supplier.

Press release.- Sportingtech cemented its industry status with another notable appearance at this year’s SBC Summit Barcelona.

With an impressive stand incorporating brand new designs, the full power of Sportingtech’s platform solutions for casino, sportsbook and retail were on display throughout the event.

The Latin American market was a key focus as delegates learned about the brand’s status as the leading provider in Brazil as well as other countries in the region, with its presence continuing to grow rapidly.

The event was rounded off in memorable fashion as Sportingtech scooped the SBC Award for Multi-Channel Supplier.

This win comes after several product roll-outs that enhanced the brand’s platform in 2023. New features include the integration of additional markets to its Bet Builder feature and the roll-out of Share-a-Bet, which capitalizes on the growing rise of influencer marketing in sports betting.

Dan Stone, marketing director at Sportingtech, said: “We plan meticulously to ensure we maximise the opportunities to engage with current and prospective partners – and we’re a people-first provider, so we love the face-to-face time we get while exhibiting at industry events and this year’s SBC Summit Barcelona certainly didn’t disappoint.

“Winning the Multi-Channel Supplier award was the cherry on top for us – and it is the result of the hard work of every person in the company who has played an integral part in our success. As we move into next year, we are well placed to build on an outstanding 2023.”

