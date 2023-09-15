Sportingtech appoints Michael Jack as chief technology officer

Award-winning provider makes key hire to boost expansion.

Press release.- Full-service betting and gaming platform provider Sportingtech has significantly enhanced its executive leadership team with the appointment of Michael Jack as chief technology officer.

Jack brings a wealth of industry experience following a career spanning more than 15 years, previously holding senior positions at Gaming Innovation Group, Light & Wonder and OpenBet, and driving the success of large Tier 1 operators and WLA members.

Throughout his career, Jack successfully implemented a series of large-scale projects and developed a reputation for his ability to transform company cultures, streamlining operational teams to ensure smoother processes and a supportive, collaborative environment.

In his new role, Jack will use his extensive gaming and technology experience to further boost Sportingtech’s technology offering, ensuring the provider is ahead of the curve in explosive emerging markets, ready to enter newly regulated territories and expediating its growth trajectory.

This latest expansion of the Sportingtech team comes as the provider won Best Platform Provider at the CGS Brazil Awards 2023, highlighting its tremendous growth in LatAm. Jack will further cement the leadership credentials of Sportingtech in Brazil and emerging LatAm markets.

Michael Jack, chief technology officer at Sportingtech, said: “Now is an exciting time to join Sportingtech in such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth. I look forward to working with the diverse, highly-experienced team and contributing to its continued success going forward as it continues its expansion into thriving regulated global markets.”