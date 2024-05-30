Sportingtech goes live with igaming studio CasinoGate to target LatAm operators

Sportingtech continues to strengthen its offering for its target audience of regional operators.

Award-winning provider to integrate dynamic geo-localised portfolio.

Press release.- Sportingtech has gained further recognition in LatAm after penning a localized content deal with igaming supplier CasinoGate.

CasinoGate delivers innovative content tailored to players across the region, with customized gaming experiences that break the mould. The studio released the first true-RNG guaranteed multiplier for crash games, a feature approved by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI).

As part of the agreement, CasinoGate’s creative collection of more than 25 captivating titles, such as Fortune Cup League, Subway Cash, and Candy Miner, will be added to Sportingtech’s platform. This latest integration sees a selection of LatAm-facing slots, crash, and strategy games boost Sportingtech’s portfolio.

After a stellar Q1 and rapid growth in LatAm, Sportingtech continues to strengthen its offering for its target audience of regional operators, where demand is high for localized products.

Robert Nevill, senior commercial manager at Sportingtech, said: “We are hugely excited to add CasinoGate’s growing portfolio to our platform during this exciting time for the LatAm market.

“The crash game niche has grown significantly over the past few years, particularly in Brazil. We look forward to delivering localized titles to our operator partners.”

Gabi Pitileac, chief commercial officer at CasinoGate, said “Casinogate is a casino aggregator dedicated to providing an exceptional gaming experience in Latin America, primarily focusing on Brazil.”

Then, he added: “We pride ourselves on being the go-to platform for independent game studios, offering localized content and creating a unique portfolio enriched with captivating casino games. We aim to deliver a tailored gaming experience by collaborating with local studios, ensuring that players across Latin America can enjoy an authentic and immersive casino adventure. Join us to explore an unmatched selection of games.”