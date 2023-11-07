Sportingtech gets ready to rumble by sponsoring Anna Mackney in SBC Charity Boxing Championship debut

Turnkey provider puts its backing behind the Play’n GO UK regional director in a first-ever female bout at industry Fight Night.

Press release.- Full-service betting and gaming platform provider Sportingtech will sponsor one of the first female boxers as she prepares to make history at SBC’s Charity Boxing Championship.

Fearless Anna “Albatross” Mackney, UK regional director at Play’n GO, will take on Ally McIvor, partnerships team manager at Games Global, in a brutal head-to-head during the prestigious black-tie event at London’s Park Lane Hilton Hotel on November 10.

Following a gruelling training regime, the gripping showdown will take place with five other bouts between top industry figures also on the cards.

Anna’s training started 20 weeks ago and includes a one to two-hour daily training regime. To fit around her packed schedule Anna meal preps to maintain her high protein, moderate carb diet.

The annual championship is hosted in partnership with Oliver’s Wish Foundation, which raises money for a range of charities, including Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Chestnut Tree House and SUDC UK. Last year’s glistening event raised an impressive £140,000 for the same causes.

Sportingtech will be sponsoring a VIP table at the event, which will see 12 iGaming industry figures enter the ring, in front of 500 guests.

Anna Mackney, UK regional director at Play’n GO, said: “I am incredibly excited to take part in the first female bout at SBC’s Charity Boxing Championship and I am very grateful to Sportingtech for the sponsorship and support. Training has been tough, having to juggle my job with a rigorous schedule hasn’t been easy but I hope on the night the hard work pays off. The event raises money for some great causes, and it should be a fun night.”

Dan Stone, marketing director at Sportingtech, added: “It’s a pleasure to sponsor Anna ‘The Albatross’ Mackney for the first-ever female bout at SBC’s annual Charity Boxing Championship. We know she’s been put through her paces in training and can’t wait for a victory.

“This event has been a great addition to the industry’s calendar and raises money for a number of worthy causes, and we are delighted to be able to lend our support.”