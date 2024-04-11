Sportingtech appoints Claire Bailiss to newly created chief people officer role

She will develop and implement the company’s human resources strategy and policies, and lead the HR and talent acquisition team.

Press release.- The betting and gaming platform provider Sportingtech has hired Claire Bailiss as chief people officer to increase employee engagement, promote a positive working culture and lead talent development.

Claire joins Sportingtech from American igaming platform GAN, where she worked for more than seven years, most recently as Director of HR. She has previously worked at Ask.com as HR Business Partner, and Turner Broadcasting System and EMI Group as HR Manager.

At Sportingtech, she will develop and implement the company’s human resources strategy and policies, lead a wider HR and talent acquisition team and foster a productive work environment that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion.

Claire will also implement programmes to attract and retain top talent and manage professional development, compensation and benefits.

After a series of internal promotions, Sportingtech has now introduced the role of CPO to further enhance its positive working environment and boost employee satisfaction. Tom Ustunel, CEO at Sportingtech, said: “I am delighted to officially welcome Claire as our new Chief People Officer. Claire has been successfully building high-performing teams and fostering positive environments for more than two decades.

“Our brilliant team is our strongest asset and under Claire’s leadership, we look forward to strengthening our position as one of the industry’s best employers.”

Appointing her new role, Claire Bailiss, chief people officer at Sportingtech, expressed: “People are at the heart of what makes Sportingtech so successful, which is why I am delighted to join this brilliant company as CPO. I will look forward to working with new and existing members of the Sportingtech team as they share in the company’s achievements and build on its continued growth.”