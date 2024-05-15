South Point Hotel Casino completes $6m renovation

The renovation involved 84 suites on the 25th floor.

US.- South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas has finished its $6m renovation project. The upgrade involved 84 suites on the 25th floor, including new flooring and furnishings.

South Point began renovations in August 2023. New suites offer one to two bedrooms and include living and dining areas that can accommodate six people and floor-to-ceiling windows. The main suite bedrooms have a walk-in closet and a Roman tub in the bathroom. In total, the resort at 9777 S Las Vegas Blvd has 2,100 guestrooms.

Meanwhile, El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas has announced a $20m property-wide expansion that will include the addition of a new high-limit lounge, two new bars, a new restaurant and a Starbucks coffee shop. The casino, which opened in 1941, plans to begin work this summer with completion due in early 2025.