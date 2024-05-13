El Cortez Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas announces $20m expansion

The project includes expanding the casino’s footprint by 10,000 square feet.

US.- El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas has announced a $20m property-wide expansion that will include the addition of a new high-limit lounge, two new bars, a new restaurant and a Starbucks coffee shop. The casino, which opened in 1941, plans to begin work this summer with completion due in early 2025.

The project will involve expanding the casino’s footprint by 10,000 square feet and renovating 4,000 square feet of the existing casino floor. A show bar will feature a 20 ft x 10 ft screen playing black and white films and live sports. The Starbucks coffee shop will open in June 2024 and Hot Noods by Chinglish, in early 2025.

Kenny Epstein, CEO and chairman, said “We are thrilled to unveil our latest expansion project, which represents a significant milestone for El Cortez and the community of downtown Vegas. These enhancements arrive at a pivotal moment of heightened demand from both locals and visitors to Fremont Street. We are excited to continue to elevate the guest experience with these additions, ensuring every visit is filled with comfort, convenience and timeless hospitality.”

The expansion is being led by McCarthy Building Companies, Ike Gaming, JIVE Architecture and interior design firm, Kenneth Ussenko Design.