Sokaogon Chippewa Community to offer sports betting in Wisconsin

The Sokaogon Chippewa Community becomes the fifth Wisconsin tribe to launch sports betting.

The tribe will offer sports betting at its Mole Lake Casino.

US.- The Sokaogon Chippewa Community will start offering sports betting at its Mole Lake Casino & Lodge and other locations, becoming the fifth Wisconsin tribe to do so. The announcement comes after Wisconsin governor Tony Evers and chairman of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community, Robert VanZile Jr., signed a deal.

Governor Tony Evers said: “It is always a good day when we can use our government-to-government relationship to provide new opportunities for Tribal communities and our entire state, and I am appreciative of Chairman VanZile and the Sokaogon Tribal Council for their work with our Administration on this compact amendment.

“This amendment will generate additional revenue for the Tribe and our state, bolster local tourism, and support jobs in Northern Wisconsin—and that’s a win-win for everyone.”

Chairman VanZile added: “The Sokaogon Chippewa Community appreciates working cooperatively with the state of Wisconsin to further increase economic opportunity for both the Tribe and the surrounding communities. This historic agreement is a win for all parties involved and will mean great things for the Tribe, our enterprises, and the Mole Lake and Crandon areas.”

Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld commented: “It is our shared interests that help make these negotiations so successful for the Tribe and the state. We look forward to continuing our cooperative relationship with the Sokaogon Chippewa Community.”

Other tribes with sports betting deals are Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Oneida Nation, the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and the Forest County Potawatomi.

Menominee Tribe relaunches Wisconsin casino plan with Hard Rock International

Seven years after its first bid to open a casino in Kenosha failed, the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has announced a partnership with Hard Rock International to relaunch the project. Together the companies will aim to open an entertainment centre and casino with a hotel, a Hard Rock Café and a Hard Rock live music venue.

The previous plan was approved by the City of Kenosha, County of Kenosha, and United States Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Department of the Interior in 2015, but it was blocked by Wisconsin’s governor at the time, Scott Walker.