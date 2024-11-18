SOFTSWISS wraps up SiGMA Europe 2024 with key achievements

Among the highlights was the unveiling of the igaming Trends Report 2025.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has successfully wrapped up its participation in SiGMA Europe 2024. This final major event of the year highlighted the achievements and progress of the igaming industry over the past months. With a dynamic presence and the award-winning concept “Grab Success in igaming”, SOFTSWISS made a lasting impact over the three action-packed days of the conference.

The SOFTSWISS booth became a nexus for clients, partners, and industry professionals, sparking new connections and fueling discussions on the latest trends. Among the highlights was the unveiling of the igaming Trends Report 2025, offering a forward-looking analysis of the industry’s trajectory. Positioned as the ‘mother of all conferences’, the company stated that SiGMA Europe proved the ideal stage for the report’s launch, with all 27,000 attendees able to grant complimentary access to this vital resource”.

Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, said: “igaming is growing at a rapid pace, and for many, the main challenge is to keep up with this growth. SOFTSWISS takes a much broader view in this regard: it is important for us to understand where iGaming is heading and anticipate trends in order to strengthen our leadership positions.”

Before the expo officially opened, SOFTSWISS was honoured as the Best Platform Provider at the SiGMA Europe Awards 2024. The firm stated that this accolade is a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering robust, innovative technology solutions that empower igaming operators worldwide.

One of the event’s most highly anticipated discussions, “How to Choose a Secure and Safe Crypto Casino,” featured Vitali Matsukevich among its expert panellists. The session drew a full house, reflecting the high interest in the future of crypto casinos amidst the evolving global economic and political landscape.

During the discussion, Matsukevich shared his deep knowledge and insights on leveraging blockchain technology to ensure smarter, safer choices for consumers in the crypto casino space. His expertise underscored SOFTSWISS’ position at the forefront of innovation in this fast-growing market segment.

SiGMA Europe 2024 provided a platform to showcase SOFTSWISS’ accomplishments and reaffirms its role as an industry leader. Already preparing for the next major event, ICE Barcelona 2025 in January, SOFTSWISS will once again present its cutting-edge tools and insights to operators worldwide.