1xBet took part in SiGMA Europe 2024

Visitors received valuable business insights on increasing profitability through the 1xPartners affiliate program.

Press release.- 1xBet has taken part in SiGMA Europe 2024. This important event in gambling and sports betting opens up new business growth opportunities.

From November 11th to 14th, at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub in Malta, the 1xBet team discussed gambling development prospects and key focus areas. Every exhibition guest received valuable business insights on increasing profitability through the 1xPartners affiliate program.

Guests at booth No. 2154 had the chance to chat with 1xBet representatives, play digital football and reaction desk, as well as enter prize draws. Each participant could win an iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPad Pro, AirPods Max, Apple Watch Series 10, and a Yamaguchi Air Travel pillow. Among the partners, prizes included exclusive design AirPods, FC Barcelona (official partner of 1xBet) branded jerseys, Nintendo gaming consoles, and branded Nike Air Force sneakers.

A special gift awaited football fans—they took part in a draw for VIP tickets to Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona matches. The emotions of the lucky contest winners were captured in a special photo zone.

“The organisers of SiGMA Europe 2024 outdid themselves. Every forum participant had the chance to exchange experiences with colleagues and enhance their professional networking. Taking part in such exhibitions motivates us to constantly improve our products, creating innovative solutions for clients and partners. We discussed many joint projects and have already started working on their implementation,” said a 1xBet representative.