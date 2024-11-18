Pragmatic Play launches Big Bass Xmas Xtreme

Big Bass Xmas Xtreme is the latest festive addition to its popular Big Bass series.

Press release-. Pragmatic Play has launched Big Bass Xmas Xtreme, the latest festive addition to its popular Big Bass series.

Set in the icy Antarctic wilderness, this holiday-themed slot features penguins, fishing gear, and the iconic fisherman ready for a seasonal adventure.

According to the company, the bonus game is triggered by landing three or more scatters. Before the feature begins, players can unwrap Christmas gifts to reveal modifiers such as extra free spins and guaranteed money symbols.

In the base game, each fisherman that lands collects all money symbols on the reels, awarding cash values of up to 1,000x. Every fourth fisherman awards ten extra free spins and a bigger win multiplier – starting at 2x in level two and reaching a whopping 50x in level eight. If a fisherman lands without a money symbol on the screen, or vice versa, a random feature can activate to award a win.

Offering a captivating holiday theme and wins of up to 10,000x, Big Bass Xmas Xtreme is an exciting addition to Pragmatic Play’s slots portfolio.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Big Bass Xmas Xtreme gives Pragmatic Play’s popular game series a seasonal twist with up to eight bonus game levels and a 10,000x max win.”