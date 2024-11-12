SOFTSWISS becomes Best Platform Provider at SiGMA Europe Awards 2024

The company has received the prize during a ceremony that brings together industry leaders to celebrate the year’s top performers.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a global tech expert with over 15 years of experience providing innovative igaming solutions, has been awarded the Best Platform Provider at the SiGMA Europe Awards 2024. “This accolade highlights the company’s unwavering dedication to delivering robust tech solutions that empower iGaming operators worldwide”, the firm said.

The SiGMA Europe Awards honours exceptional achievements in iGaming, bringing together industry leaders to celebrate the year’s top performers. To secure this award, candidates are assessed on innovation, impact, and business results to name just a few criteria. The past year for SOFTSWISS was marked by impressive growth and achievements, which influenced the positive evaluation by the expert jury.

In 2024, SOFTSWISS demonstrated significant progress across its portfolio. Recent accomplishments include the acquisition of Turfsport, expanding SOFTSWISS’ reach into the South African market, and investments in Ously Games, opening a new niche in the social entertainment sector.

Additionally, obtaining the first-ever B2B Tobique Gaming Licence in Canada, expanding into Bulgaria, and receiving the South African certification underscore the company’s continuous growth and adaptability in the global market. These strategic moves have elevated the SOFTSWISS iGaming ecosystem, with the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform at its core, to a new level, earning notable recognition from industry experts.

Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, commented: “Receiving the Best Platform Provider award reaffirms the success of our flagship product and our strategic direction in the iGaming sector. This achievement serves as positive feedback from the industry that our ecosystem approach is the right path forward. I am truly inspired to receive this award, and I would like to express a big thank you to our team for their dedication and professionalism and our partners for their trust!”

As an industry leader, SOFTSWISS has recently released the iGaming Trends 2025 report, offering an in-depth analysis of trends shaping the industry in the coming years. The SOFTSWISS team surveyed a broad spectrum of industry experts – including operators, game developers, technology providers, media professionals, and affiliate marketers – to gather insights across various segments of the market. Insights from SOFTSWISS leadership were also collected, leveraging their expertise and deep industry knowledge.

Additionally, the team conducted an AI-assisted review of 53.9K news headlines from major media sources between January 1 and October 1, 2024, to identify key trends, emerging issues, and industry shifts. Manual reviews of selected resources ensured a comprehensive understanding of both content and context.