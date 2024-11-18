BGaming introduces its latest release, Catdiana

The igaming content provider curls up with bountiful bonus games in Catdiana.

Press release.- BGaming is helping players hunt for ancient treasures in its latest release Catdiana. Boasting two “purr-fect” bonus games, the gameplay is further enhanced through cat-themed scatters, coveted coins and high-value gem symbols.

The 5×3 reel action unfolds deep within a mystical cat temple where Catdiana goes on the prowl, performing as a wild to guide players to hidden treasures and big wins.

Landing three of the temple’s sacred Ark Scatters on reels one, three and five holds the key to getting your claws into the game’s five Free Spins bonus round. Amping up the level of excitement, the Blazing reels are reels two, three and four merged into one giant symbol to enhance the player’s winning potential.

Players scoring six or more coins in the main game or Free Spins can then pounce on Catdiana’s additional bonus game, where only coins take their place on the grid, offering multiplier values as high as x20 of the bet. To help slot enthusiasts edge ever closer to untold riches, Mini, Major and Mega Jackpots are also featured in the Coin Respin game.

Julia Alekseeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “With such a charming main character taking inspiration from the ever-popular Indiana Jones and Puss in Boots, we’re hoping players will be feline just fine with Catdiana.”

“Our two sumptuous Bonus games lead the way with inspired mechanics, including Blazing Reels and three lavish jackpots, while the ancient temple-themed style and crisp audiovisual effects add an extra dynamic. This is the best time to get your paws on prizes!”

