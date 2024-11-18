SiGMA Central Europe heads to Milan: A new chapter in global igaming events

The event will take place from the 23rd to the 26th of November at the Fiera Milano, one of the largest and most prestigious expo venues in Europe.

Press release.- SiGMA Group has announced a significant change in the future of its flagship event. In 2025, SiGMA´s European event – SiGMA Central Europe – will be held for the first time in Milan.

The 2025 edition is set to make its permanent home at the Fiera Milano, one of the largest and most prestigious expo venues in Europe, with the event taking place from the 23rd to the 26th of November. The conference is expected to attract a record-breaking 30,000 delegates – SiGMA´s largest event to date.

Huge market size and untapped potential

Italy’s gambling market presents a massive opportunity for online gambling businesses. Here’s why:

As the largest untapped online gambling market in Europe, Italy offers unparalleled growth opportunities for the industry. Recent market research reveals that Italy boasts the second-highest total gambling market revenue in Europe, worth an impressive €16bn. However, only 25 per cent of this revenue is currently generated through online platforms, leaving a substantial €12bn in offline gambling that remains largely untouched by the online market.(EGBA – European Online Gambling Key Figures 2022 Edition).

Italy’s online gambling industry is set to achieve a revenue of €2.89bn in 2024, reflecting a robust growth trend in the sector. According to Statista, Italy’s online gaming industry also has an anticipated annual growth rate of 5.52 per cent from 2024 to 2029, and the market is expected to reach €3.78bn by the end of the forecast period. This growth includes a projected revenue of €1.54bn for the online casino segment alone in 2024.

This vast potential, in tandem with evolving player preferences, makes Italy a prime target for online gambling operators looking to expand. By bringing SiGMA Europe to Italy, the event aims to play a pivotal role in driving this market shift, positioning itself at the forefront of the country’s online gambling revolution.

SiGMA’s presence will help operators tap into this massive opportunity, fostering connections, innovation, and growth while unlocking significant business prospects for online gambling platforms eager to enter this high-potential market.

The Fiera Milano: Room to grow

Fiera di Milano.

Fiera di Milano is a premier exhibition centre and a powerhouse in the global events industry. Ranking as the 4th largest venue worldwide, the 3rd largest in Europe, and the largest in Italy, this venue boasts an impressive 20 expansive pavilions that accommodate diverse events and exhibitions. With a massive indoor exhibition area spanning approximately 345,000 square metres and an additional 60,000 square metres of outdoor space, it provides ample room for large-scale, immersive experiences. For convenience, Fiera di Milano offers 15,000 parking spaces dedicated to both exhibitors and visitors, ensuring seamless access for all. The venue also houses three state-of-the-art conference centres, making it an ideal destination for high-profile events, conferences, and international showcases.

The Fiera Milano offers just under 400,000 sqm of expo space.

The decision to launch the event is a testament to SiGMA’s rapid growth, positioning the brand as a global leader in the igaming sector. From 1,500 in 2014 to 27,000 delegates in 2024, SiGMA´s journey is underpinned by a philosophy that demands forward thinking. Milan offers the space and facilities required for this expansion, providing an enhanced experience for exhibitors, attendees, and stakeholders. The Fiera Milano venue will also offer state-of-the-art amenities, ensuring a seamless experience for all participants.

Easy accessibility

Hosting SiGMA Europe in Milan also offers the advantage of easy accessibility, thanks to its three international airports—Malpensa, Linate, and Orio al Serio—that provide excellent connectivity for participants from around the globe. Milan also features a highly efficient public transportation system, with five metro lines and an extensive network of buses and trams that reach even the city’s outermost areas, allowing delegates from important neighbouring jurisdictions to easily travel to the event. Its connectivity places it right at the crossroads of key tier 1 markets, including Poland, France, Switzerland, Austria, and Germany.

Duomo di Milano

SiGMA’s continued presence in Malta

While SiGMA Central Europe will take place in Italy, Malta remains a key player in SiGMA’s events calendar. The island will retain a strong foothold in Malta, and will now host SiGMA Euro-Med, with a first event scheduled for September 2025 at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub (MMH). Offering a more niche event, SiGMA EuroMed will ensure that Malta retains its strong connection to the iGaming industry.

SiGMA Europe 2023 – MMH.

Special offer for 2024

To celebrate this milestone and ensure a smooth transition, SiGMA is offering an exclusive promotion for the upcoming November 2025 show. Businesses that purchase a booth for the November 2025 SiGMA Central Europe event will receive double the space at no extra cost, or a matching free booth at the September 2025 SiGMA Euro-Med event in Malta.

This limited-time offer is valid until the end of November 2024, making it the perfect opportunity to maximise your exposure in the igaming industry.