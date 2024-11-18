Greentube accelerates North American expansion with Connecticut launch

Greentube’s games are now available to players in the US state.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, is now live in Connecticut with its first customer, marking another important milestone in the company’s North American expansion.

Following the receipt of its Connecticut licence back in February 2023, Greentube’s games are now available to players in the US state, including top-performing titles Piggy Prizes Wand of Riches, Starlight Jackpots and Athena Goddess of War.

The move into Connecticut aligns with Greentube’s broader North American growth strategy, which has seen the provider establish itself in key regulated markets, including New Jersey, Michigan and Ontario.

The launch reinforces Greentube’s growing footprint in the US, as the provider continues to deliver its diverse portfolio of engaging and innovative content to players across the world.

With further operator partnerships in Connecticut also in the pipeline, Greentube is well-positioned to build on this momentum and continue its success in the thriving igaming markets across the country.

Michael Bauer, CFO at Greentube, said: “We are delighted to continue our US expansion and bring our content to Connecticut, a state that has quickly embraced the potential of igaming.

“It is our goal to support our customers in as many US states as possible. Therefore, this launch ensures our titles will reach a wide audience, offering players the chance to experience the unique entertainment that defines the Greentube brand. This go-live is an exciting new venture, and we look forward to forming additional partnerships in the state in the near future.”