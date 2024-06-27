SOFTSWISS wins double at MiGEA 2024

This recognition underscores SOFTSWISS' commitment to delivering award-winning solutions and exceptional experiences to its partners.

Malta’s Gaming Excellence Awards rewards companies which innovate and improve the industry.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has won ‘Best Customer Service Support’ and ‘Best Crypto Service Provider’ at Malta’s Gaming Excellence Awards 2024.

Due to its location in Malta, which is home to a wide range of igaming companies, Malta’s Gaming Excellence Awards rewards companies and individuals who constantly innovate and improve the industry.

Best crypto service provider

SOFTSWISS won the “Best Crypto Service Provider” award due to its crypto casino solution’s features, including player management, bonusing, gamification, and reporting. The platform supports major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and others. It provides secure crypto processing, extensive crypto gambling consulting, and in-game currency conversion possibilities.

Best customer service support

The ‘Best Customer Service Support’ award was granted to SOFTSWISS for its achievements in enhancing client services. In Q1 2024, Managed Service’s Anti-Fraud team helped SOFTSWISS clients save EUR 4.3 million. One of the innovative features implemented by managed services is a proprietary responsible gaming risk scoring tool that detects gaming violations using ML algorithms.

The company´s customer support is key to improving user experience and spotting technical errors, enhancing clients’ financial performance and providing robust fraud protection.

Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer at SOFTSWISS, commented: “This recognition underscores SOFTSWISS’ commitment to delivering award-winning solutions and exceptional experiences to its partners. We are proud to be recognised by MiGEA as a leader in both crypto solutions and customer service. Our company would like to thank the organisers, judges, and partners for making this achievement possible.”

It is worth noting that on 17th–18th of July, SOFTSWISS will participate in iGB L!VE in Amsterdam. Partners and potential clients can book a meeting with SOFTSWISS awards-winning teams at stand 12-F30 to explore its ecosystem of iGaming products and discuss partnership opportunities.