SOFTSWISS welcomes Carla Dualib in LatAm business development unit 

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a reliable software provider for iGaming business, is further solidifying its foothold in LatAm by reinforcing the local business development unit with a new appointment. Carla Dualib, a professional with a solid background in sports, innovations and technology, became a new Regional Business Development Manager at SOFTSWISS.

Unlocking new opportunities and fostering strong regional partnerships, SOFTSWISS welcomes Carla Dualib with her extensive track record of achievement and success in the sports industry. Her vast experience in marketing, communication, and sales equips her with a unique skill set to take on the Regional Business Development Manager role in the LatAm market.

In her role focused on Brazil – a pivotal market for SOFTSWISS in the region – Carla will be actively scouting for cutting-edge prospects to enhance the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform and exploring new horizons for other innovative products. The new manager will be at the forefront of business development, actively engaging in negotiations, fostering seamless collaboration with partners, managing local projects, and participating in regional and global events to elevate SOFTSWISS’ brand recognition among potential clients.

Carla Dualib expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, saying: “I’m very excited to join SOFTSWISS and take on this role in LatAm. Brazil presents tremendous growth opportunities, and I am committed to leveraging my expertise to drive innovation and deliver SOFTSWISS’ top-notch iGaming solutions to our clients in the region. Together, we will focus on enhancing the betting ecosystem in Brazil, and I am confident that this is a step towards new milestones for the company and local iGaming businesses.”

SOFTSWISS’ innovative solutions form a unique ecosystem that unlocks the potential for thriving iGaming ventures in LatAm. Recently, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator deployed new server infrastructure in the region, which allowed local operators to optimise connection stability and data transfer speeds.

