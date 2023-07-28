SOFTSWISS helps operators retain EUR 9m+ in H1 2023

In H1 2023, the Anti-Fraud team processed more than 60,000 operator requests.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS is continuously increasing its efficiency to meet the evolving challenges of its clients. According to the reports, in H1 2023, clients saved over 9.2 million euro with the assistance of the Anti-Fraud team within SOFTSWISS Managed Services, representing a 23 per cent increase compared to the first half of the previous year.

In H1 2023, the Anti-Fraud team processed more than 60,000 operator requests, which aligned with the grand total from the previous year. These requests encompassed a wide range of issues, including player checks and notifications of suspicious activity. Notably, almost 70 per cent of all fraud detected by the Anti-Fraud team was related to bonus abuse, with another 10 per cent attributed to money laundering. The remaining cases included chargeback, payment system abuse, and other types of fraudulent activity.

Ilya Nesterov, Anti-Fraud team lead, comments: “The team has successfully resolved more than 100 player complaints placed with regulators or industry forums. Leveraging our extensive expertise, we carefully examine each problematic situation, offering operators thoughtful consultations on how to resolve issues without escalation. This mechanism, coupled with the responsible attitude by operators, resulted in a notable 36 per cent decrease in the number of complaints placed in H1 2023.

By effectively solving disputes and complaints, we were able to help SOFTSWISS clients save 173,000 euro. This reflects our commitment to providing top-notch service and ensuring our client’s success in the igaming industry.”

The Dedicated Anti-Fraud Support is a vital component of SOFTSWISS Managed Services – a comprehensive solution, tailored to contribute to the growth of iGaming brands. Offering such essential services like First Line Support, VIP Player Support, Player Retention and Reactivation, and Content Management, SOFTSWISS Managed Services serve as a seamless connection between operators and their players, streamlining casino operations and ensuring a smooth gaming experience.

Over 200 casino brands have already experienced the benefits of Managed Services and become SOFTSWISS loyal clients. The recent triumph in the Customer Service Support of the Year nomination at Malta’s Gaming Excellence Awards in July 2023 is a resounding confirmation of the high recognition Managed Services have garnered in the industry.

