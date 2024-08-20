SOFTSWISS presents innovative Lotto Software

This new development empowers operators to offer players a wide range of lottery number betting options independent of traditional lottery organizers

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, along with Turfsport, a leading South African software provider recently acquired by the company, presents a brand-new Lotto Software solution. It empowers operators to offer players a wide range of lottery number betting options independent of traditional lottery organizers.

Market overview

In 2024, the online lottery market is projected to generate over EUR15.7bn in revenue. Over the next five years, the market is expected to maintain this growth momentum, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.75 per cent, reaching over EUR 20.76bn in 2029.

Software capacity

The SOFTSWISS Lotto Software provides customisable betting options and high transaction volumes – it can handle up to 80 bets per second and process 3,333 bet results per second. The platform is designed for a global reach, supporting over 300 popular lottery draws worldwide.

The new software integrates smoothly with existing iGaming and retail ecosystems, offering plug-and-play accessibility and seamless external wallet connections. The adoption process requires no additional software installations – only a web browser is needed to access and manage the back office.

Innovative features

Optimised for both desktop and mobile devices, the SOFTSWISS Lotto Software offers an intuitive and seamless betting experience, enabling players to place custom or ‘quick pick’ bets on current or future draws. The platform also features automated scheduling and result processing, streamlining the entire operation for both operators and players.

By offering a wide range of bet types, including numbers, sum, count, positions, colours, and even/odd betting, as well as jackpot-type draws, the SOFTSWISS Lotto Software provides operators with the flexibility to create engaging and profitable lottery products. It can also be integrated into offline betting shops and is already available in South Africa.

Max Trafimovich, chief commercial officer at SOFTSWISS, shares: “We present a product that not only meets the growing demand for diverse and engaging betting options but also equips our clients with an effective tool to grow their businesses. With this new solution, operators can now offer their players a unique, reliable, and enjoyable experience. The SOFTSWISS Lotto Software is a game-changer for the lottery betting industry.”

Security and Independence

The platform’s in-house lottery feed ensures complete independence from third-party sources. This robust system guarantees the accuracy of results and fraud prevention through dual-source validation and advanced web scraping technologies.