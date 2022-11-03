SOFTSWISS unveils exclusive offer on CryptoProcessing.com

SOFTSWISS’ discount system now allows SOFTSWISS partners to cut the amount of fees.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, the leading software provider for online gambling, introduces a special offer on CryptoProcessing.com. Its discount system is now allowing SOFTSWISS partners to cut the amount of fees: transaction fees can now go lower than the standard 0.8 per cent. The highest discount becomes available thanks to a special agreement between the companies. Therefore those industry players who choose the SOFTSWISS Crypto Solution or the White Label Solution by the end of the year, automatically receive the lowest processing fees on the market.

According to SOFTSWISS statistics, the share of crypto bets is growing every year. For instance, data shows a 5.1 percentage point rise in H1 2022 in comparison to the same period last year. The rise in the share of crypto bets can be attributed to the steady launches of new crypto brands over the past half year.

As a pioneer in crypto gambling, SOFTSWISS has managed to accumulate vast experience in the crypto gaming niche. Through the use of its reliable iGaming software products, businesses have been able to benefit from a ‘one-stop-shop approach’ for starting a white-label online casino or sports betting brand. Importantly, brands powered by the SOFTSWISS Crypto Solution, in partnership with CryptoProcessing.com, are able to leverage the crypto payment gateway for gaming balance top-ups and withdrawals.

The demand for crypto payments is growing exponentially. Thus, in Q3 2022, CryptoProcessing.com completed 4.9 million transactions worth approximately €3bn compared to Q3 2021, whereby it handled close to 2.5 million transactions with a volume of about €1.5bn. Q3 2022 figures show 2X the volume of transactions and 1.94X the number of transactions of the same period in 2021. Remarkably, the average transactions of both quarters remained almost the same at a mere difference of €47. Over the last years, CryptoProcessing.com has seen outstanding growth: a 27x increase in volume and a 16x increase in the number of transactions from 2019 to 2021. It has processed a total of 28.2 million transactions, and the volume of transactions stands at €16bn.

The CryptoProcessing.com’s Q3 results prove that crypto payments don’t lose their relevance even amid the crypto winter. Moreover, 77 per cent of merchants who support payments in crypto or stablecoins saw an increase in cross-border sales, according to Checkout.com’s 2022 ‘Demystifying Crypto’ report.

Due to the unique nature of the discounts at CryptoProcessing.com, SOFTSWISS clients have been able to make significant savings on processing fees and crypto processing fees in particular.

“Based on our expertise in crypto gambling, we strive to provide our partners with a full range of advanced services to launch an iGaming brand from scratch. Using a high-quality and stable cryptocurrency gateway is now an integral part of a successful project. We’re happy to say that our clients have the chance to take full advantage of the leading crypto processing system at the best rates.

As a result, a reliable SOFTSWISS casino or sports betting platform along with CryptoProcessing.com becomes the perfect match for the iGaming market,” commented Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS.

