SOFTSWISS updates its In-Game Currency Conversion

SOFTSWISS updates one of the most demanded features of its Casino Platform.

The Casino Platform, an innovative online casino management software, now allows players to convert their crypto balances into as many as 9 fiat currencies.

Press release.- Before the update, cryptocurrency could only be converted into one default currency. Offering unique innovative features, SOFTSWISS spares no effort to reinforce the functionality of its solutions, this time by expanding the list of fiat currencies available for in-game conversion: USD, EUR, AUD, RUB, CAD, NZD, NOK, JPY, and BRL.

The In-Game Currency Conversion is a crypto-centric feature introduced in the spring of 2022 to unlock new business opportunities for clients and give more freedom of action to players. Now, the latter can bet in games that natively do not support cryptocurrencies while operators can offer more games within SOFTSWISS’ game portfolio.

Darya Avtukhovich, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, comments on the update: “Before the update, players could convert crypto into US dollars only. The range of available games was limited by currency. However, game diversity brings diverse emotions and experiences. So, this time we have implemented multi-currency support. Players can now convert cryptos into more fiat currencies and enjoy a greater variety of games.”

The Casino Platform is a multifunctional software platform for online casinos offered by SOFTSWISS. As the first platform in iGaming to introduce support for cryptocurrencies, the Casino Platform boasts an impressive game portfolio and innovative features to fill the highest operator expectations and launch an online casino from scratch.

The SOFTSWISS Casino Platform and other SOFTSWISS’ innovative products will be presented at SiGMA Europe, stand S17, on 14–18 November in Valletta, Malta.