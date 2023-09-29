SOFTSWISS Sportsbook teams up with Bets.io

With the strategic addition of a sports betting option to its portfolio, the online casino is committed to enhancing the player experience and diversifying its offering.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook is expanding its client network through a new agreement with Bets.io. With the strategic addition of a sports betting option to its portfolio, the online casino is committed to enhancing the player experience and diversifying its offering.

Created by crypto enthusiasts, Bets.io offers players an exhilarating gaming experience with an extensive library of titles and innovative gameplay. Operating under a Curaçao licence, the project caters to a specific audience that prefers crypto over traditional fiat currency. The company distinguishes itself by providing betting options in the most popular crypto coins: BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, XRP, ADA, BNB, DAI, TRX.

Following the seamless integration between the online casino and the gamified sports betting platform, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, casino players now can enjoy betting on a vast selection of more than 200 sports, including esports, with betting odds provided by Betradar and Oddin.gg. In addition, sports fans can elevate their betting experience with a range of enticing bonuses, such as Freebet and Comboboost.

Bets.io will enjoy the advantage of receiving top-level SOFTSWISS support and technical assistance throughout the partnership. This support encompasses tailoring the platform to meet specific customization requirements to incorporate new functionality requested by the client. What is more, Bets.io also will have access to various player management tools, such as detailed betting statistics, flexible odds, event settings, and top-notch customer support.

Commenting on the partnership, Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, says: “Using our sports betting platform, Bets.io will strengthen their business through enhanced engagement and a broader market reach, while players will have access to a wide range of sports, events, leagues, and tournaments. I am pleased to welcome a new partner and happy to mention that we will launch another joint project soon. Inspired by the trust placed in us by our new client, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team will continue to add new features to offer unique solutions that lead our clients to success and improve the gaming experience of bettors.”

The Bets.io team adds: “We have a great opportunity to explore the benefits of the Sportsbook Platform and offer our players something new. Working with the SOFTSWISS team was seamless, and we look forward to the outstanding results of this collaboration. Thanks to our new partner for their continued support during all stages of integration.”

Being part of the product ecosystem, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook offers clients a wide range of bonuses unique to the igaming industry, and the ability to launch jackpot campaigns on sports events.

See also: SOFTSWISS shares 54 vital KPIs for online casinos and sportsbooks