SOFTSWISS shares 54 vital KPIs for online casinos and sportsbooks

Press release.- SOFTSWISS experts have compiled a comprehensive guide containing 54 essential metrics, a curated list of valuable analytical tools, and insights into global trends in the casino and sports betting industry. The guide is readily available for free download on the company’s website.

The document helps increase understanding of the most important igaming key performance indicators (KPIs), covering top-level, derivative, and operational metrics. This authoritative glossary delves into the often-overlooked complexities of KPIs, dividing the content into four core parts:

The Financial Metrics section highlights not only Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) and Net Gaming Revenue (NGR), but also the importance of Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), Conversion Rate, and Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC).

The Player Engagement Metrics section draws attention to key engagement indicators such as Active Players, Depositing Players Count, and Total Deposits Sum.

The Operational Metrics section explores player acquisition and retention strategies, with a specific focus on their role amidst major sporting events.

The Analytical Tools and Trends section focuses on the usage of real-time dashboards, data warehouses, and the evolving significance of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Each KPI on the list includes a definition, formula, type, and keynote regarding its impact on the igaming business. For example, NGR is categorised as a top-level KPI, providing a clear snapshot of the casino’s financial health. Monitoring NGR closely allows operators to evaluate their operational efficiencies and make informed decisions about scaling their offerings or optimising existing operations.

Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS, comments: “By launching this useful glossary, SOFTSWISS is continuing its commitment to help operators develop their businesses most efficiently. Listed KPIs are the essential metrics that measure the overall performance of a casino or sportsbook. By classifying them into strategic, tactical, and operational categories, operators can gain a comprehensive view of business beyond just financial metrics, including brand resonance and player experience. By aligning KPIs with unique business goals, our partners can develop a robust and adaptable strategy that sets them apart in the highly-competitive igaming landscape.”

SOFTSWISS has recently published another helpful overview of the igaming business – the market report ‘igaming in Brazil’. This exclusive report provides a comprehensive overview of the Brazilian igaming landscape, equipping operators with the essential information to launch an online casino or sportsbook in the region.

