SOFTSWISS Sportsbook launches new multi-brand back-office

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook enhances the capabilities of its clients by upgrading the product’s back office. The new functionality allows operators to manage the betting process more effectively, as well as collect information about the results of different projects in one place.

Among the top 3 novelties, the Sportsbook team highlights the following:

Full real-time statistics

Rich bonus customisation opportunities

Multi-brand management: clients have access to all projects and data related to them via one back office

All Sportsbook clients now receive detailed statistics in real-time based on key performance indicators – whether it’s a particular event, sport, market, or another characteristic. This will help to analyse operational efficiency and make timely changes.

The user-friendly back office system gives a wide range of opportunities for customising bonuses for different types of audiences or events. This not only includes convenient bonus configuration but also the automatic generation of banners, rules, and messages visible to players.

One of the critical novelties is that all functionalities described above are available for each client’s projects in one place making the management easier and allowing to compare the results of different projects without additional efforts.

“We always strive to make the interaction between the client and the product more efficient and the new back office allows us to make one more step in this direction. The system of bonus management has become more flexible and helps our clients to analyse the results more deeply,” commented Alexander Kamenestkyi, SOFTSWISS Sportsbook Product Owner.

And he added: “We will continue to develop the back-office which will become the foundation for many new features and updates that will delight both clients and players.”

In addition to the upgraded version of the back office, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook will introduce its new content management system (СMS) soon.

With a fast-performing betting interface and high-end customer support, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook meets the requirements of the modern and powerful software for online betting. Focused on the gamification of the player experience, the solution offers a set of engaging features such as Hunting bonus, Lootbox bonus, and others.