SOFTSWISS Sportsbook launches lootbox bonus

The feature aims to broaden the player experience and allow bettors to win extra bonuses within the sports betting process.

Press release.- Sportsbook by SOFTSWISS has become the first sports betting solution to add the popular engagement tool. The Lootbox bonus feature allows players to get a certain amount of bonus points while making bets.

Once they have enough points to activate the bonus, players get a chance to choose one of the loot boxes that appears on the screen and win up to three free bets. Each free bet will be equal to the player’s average wager.

Like other bonus types in the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, the Lootbox feature offers the operator very flexible and convenient settings. The client can launch and manage the bonus as well as optimise it for different player categories.

“When developing new bonuses, we always pay attention to market trends and the needs of the players and operators. Gamification is what the market demands right now and it’s one of the key goals for Sportsbook. The Lootbox bonus is a great addition to the features we have already added to our solution. Moreover, it’s a new bonus type for the betting market, so it’s a double pleasure to offer exclusive tools for our partners and players!” commented Alexandr Kamenetskyi, Product Owner at SOFTSWISS Sportsbook.

The Lootbox bonus is not the only new feature by Sportsbook that hopes to excite players soon. Soon, SOFTSWISS is going to present another exclusive bonus type for sports betting solutions, namely, Hunting Tournaments.