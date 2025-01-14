Vitali Matsukevich, SOFTSWISS: “ICE Barcelona is a perfect opportunity to share our vision for the future of igaming with industry leaders”

SOFTSWISS’ COO discussed with Focus Gaming New his expectations ahead of ICE Barcelona and the company’s goals for 2025.

Exclusive interview.- SOFTSWISS is eager to embrace the exciting shift of ICE from London to Barcelona. In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, shares his thoughts on the event as an opportunity to showcase innovations like its new creative campaign and immersive stand featuring advanced technologies. He also unveils several product updates and discusses its efforts in AI, cybersecurity, and responsible gaming.

What expectations does SOFTSWISS have for this first edition of ICE in Barcelona?

I believe the move of ICE from London to Barcelona opens an exciting new chapter for this event. It is expected to be the largest expo in history, with a record number of participants and exhibitors. For SOFTSWISS, it’s a perfect opportunity to share our vision for the future of iGaming with industry leaders and to showcase our latest innovations.

We’re thrilled to introduce our new creative campaign: ‘Hungry for Success? Dive in with SOFTSWISS’. This concept is represented by the powerful shark image symbolizing our strength, leadership, and technological superiority. Like sharks, we don’t follow currents but create them, driving the iGaming industry forward.

We’ve also drawn inspiration from Barcelona’s cultural richness to craft something special for this event. SOFTSWISS collaborated with a local famous artist to make a pop-up performance with the huge art of a shark next to the ICE venue entrance. Our partners are invited to stop by during the expo days to join the creative process.

This collaborative act symbolizes the ongoing evolution of the iGaming industry – a space that transforms and grows with contributions from its boldest players and partners. Together, with Slim Safont’s artistry, we’ll craft a powerful visual representation of leadership and teamwork, reflecting SOFTSWISS’ vision of creating the future of iGaming, together.

And, of course, we can’t wait to surprise visitors with our immersive stand featuring 360° panoramic content, light shows, and XR technologies.

Is SOFTSWISS going to unveil any novelty you can tell us about at the expo?

Yes, absolutely. We’ll present our product portfolio updates, like the new Lotto Software, Retail Betting Solution, and Horse Racing Module integrated into our Sportsbook. Among our latest developments, we’re introducing new engagement tools, like a network jackpot solution for the Sportsbook, for example.

We expect a big interest in our recently secured Brazilian certification. SOFTSWISS is among the first iGaming providers to have received that and we are ready to explore potential partnership opportunities during ICE.

Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity will remain among the top technology trends in 2025. What developments is the company making in these areas?

Cybersecurity is an ongoing race, and we’ve taken significant steps to stay ahead. We are going to expand our Bug Bounty Program launched last year. It invites so-called white hackers and security experts to detect vulnerabilities in our products in exchange for rewards that can reach €3,500 depending on the complexity of the issue. This program allows us to uncover potential weaknesses and ensure our clients get the highest levels of data protection.

Besides that, SOFTSWISS constantly works on educating its clients about cyber threats and emphasizing the importance of adhering to essential security practices. These include using reliable cloud-based protection solutions, hiding external server IPs, implementing CAPTCHA, and so on. These measures may seem self-evident, but the market periodically reports leaks that occurred due to violations of basic rules.

Additionally, we’re working on equipping our platforms with AI-driven features that work in several directions – they create more efficient systems and detect cyber threats, as well as help us improve overall user experiences.

During 2024, SOFTSWISS implemented the ‘players come first’ principle into all its products and solutions. How important is it to have tools to promote responsible gambling?

Promoting responsible gambling and creating a safe gaming environment across all our platforms are one of SOFTSWISS’ top priorities. We heavily invest in employee training to ensure our team interacts responsibly with players.

We collaborate with leading organisations promoting responsible gaming approaches like Betknowmore Global and RGF Malta. Besides, we’re working to expand our list of services like BetBlocker, that helps limit access to gambling platforms for problem players.

SOFTSWISS is also developing a proprietary Responsible Gaming Risk Scoring Tool, which uses machine learning to detect early signs of problematic behavior. This allows us to intervene proactively and support players before issues escalate. Additionally, we’ve recently lowered the industry-standard thresholds for identifying problem gambling by 10 per cent, setting a new benchmark for player safety. Our approach is all about constantly improving our standards to better protect players.

How will the beginning of the regulated market era in Brazil impact the industry? Will this also lead to the growth of other emerging markets seeking to replicate that transformation?

The shift in Brazil’s iGaming regulations is a game-changer – the country has shown how smart reforms can drive economic growth and innovation. We anticipate other emerging markets with similar economics may use Brazil’s approach as an example of how to set up their regulatory frameworks.

Moreover, Brazil’s regulatory success can create a ripple effect inspiring other countries to open up their markets and encourage competition. This will attract investment and foster entrepreneurship accelerating innovation in other areas, like fintech and digital payments.

What are the main goals that the company has set for this year?

This year, we’re focusing heavily on expanding into new regions, particularly Latin America, and Africa, and regulated “white markets” with local licenses. SOFTSWISS has kept its collaboration with Rubens Barrichello, who played a pivotal role as the company’s Non-Executive Director in strengthening our presence in Brazil.

We’re also prioritizing service quality by restructuring our operations department to better meet our partners’ needs. Additionally, we’re switching to an Account-Based Marketing approach to further enhance our efficiency and service delivery.

Above all, we aim to solidify our position as a technology-driven company with the best product portfolio in the global iGaming industry.