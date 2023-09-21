We Care: SOFTSWISS’ values in action

SOFTSWISS has shown its support for the global environmental initiative in Poland.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a tech company offering a complete ecosystem of comprehensive software solutions, has shown its support to the global environmental initiative in Poland. Through meaningful contributions and active engagement in charitable activities, the international igaming provider exemplifies its unwavering commitment to upholding core corporate values.

On September 16, SOFTSWISS representatives joined the 30th ‘Cleaning up the World’ campaign in Poznań, Poland, as part of an international environmental movement. Notably, around 130 teams from various companies participated in this year’s event, pooling their efforts to rejuvenate a significant area in Poznań, transforming it into a cleaner and more eco-friendly environment.

Katsiaryna Shved, event manager of the employer brand at SOFTSWISS, said: “We truly embrace the power of positive change, recognising the profound impact that each person’s contribution holds. Together, we are making real and noticeable changes that we can see, touch, and feel”.

Engaging in activities that promote ecological awareness strongly aligns with SOFTSWISS’ core values and reflects the company’s proactive stance on social responsibility. Beyond environmental initiatives, the company actively participates in numerous endeavours across the world, including aiding victims of natural disasters and military conflicts, supporting individuals battling serious illnesses, championing social causes, and fostering multicultural cooperation.

Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, summarised: “A clearly defined mission and a robust values system are vital for sustainable development of any company. ‘We care’ stands as a fundamental statement among SOFTSWISS’ core values, articulated through explicit principles such as ‘We see people’, ‘We embrace changes’, ‘We push for customer success’ and ‘We excel’.

“While cultivating both the personal responsibility of our team members and social responsibility within the entire company, we take measurable steps including charitable contributions, active engagement in philanthropic initiatives, and participating in eco-friendly activities. The alignment of our employees around these shared values significantly enhances the quality of our output.”

During the previous year, SOFTSWISS allocated more than 1,700,000 euro for charity purposes. In 2023, following the tragic events in Turkey, the company contributed 25,000 US dollars to facilitate the acquisition of container houses for individuals who found themselves without shelter due to the devastating disaster.

Taking a proactive approach towards global challenges and problems that demand collective support, SOFTSWISS is committed to making positive changes not only in the world of igaming but also beyond.

