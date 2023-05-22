SOFTSWISS recognised as “Best Sports Betting Provider in the Baltics”

The iGaming software provider received recognition at the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2023.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS is proud to have been recognised as the ‘Best Sports Betting Provider in the Baltics’ at the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2023, confirming its leadership in the region.

At the core of the award is the brand’s proprietary online sports betting software platform – SOFTSWISS Sportsbook Platform. This state-of-the-art solution enables operators to launch tailored sports betting brands with gamification tools and multiple integration options – via APIs, iFrame, and the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator. The Sportsbook also provides an array of classic and industry-unique bonuses, including Freebet Booster, Hunting Bonus and Tournament, as well as Lootbox Bonus.

Speaking about the award, Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, said: “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering quality and innovation in the iGaming space. We are grateful to the award jury for acknowledging our accomplishments and, most importantly, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our incredible team. Their dedication and diligence have been instrumental in driving us to this remarkable achievement.”

Earlier this year, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook bolstered its offers by integrating the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator. This groundbreaking move allows operators to launch jackpot campaigns for sports betting operations, setting a new industry standard.

Together with the company’s range of innovative software solutions, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook will be presented at SiGMA Americas in São Paulo, Brazil, from 14th to 18th June, at stand D80.

