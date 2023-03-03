SOFTSWISS Managed Services drive 5.5 times YoY increase in total deposits

According to the team performance report, last year the number of reactivated players increased 2.2 times while the total deposits grew 5.5 times against 2021.

Press release.- As part of SOFTSWISS Managed Services, the Player Reactivation team deals with players who display a decrease or lack of gaming activity.

In 2022 the Player Reactivation team worked with online casinos whose annual GGR ranged from 100 thousand EUR up to 3.5 million EUR. In total, 2022 showed the following results:

13,300 dormant players returned

9.58 million EUR accepted as deposits

To deliver such results, the Player Reactivation team made 50,000 calls and sent 30,000 texts via SMS and various communication apps. With the two reach methods compared, the share of the deposits made after the calls was 82 per cent, while the text message input was 18 per cent.

The 2022 data shows that every second targeted player has made a deposit. At the same time, fiat players appear to be more responsive to reactivation activities rather than the crypto audience. It is worth noting that one of the latest trends is personalised bonuses, where the offer is based on a player’s interest and activity level.

Benjamin Umpleby, founder of Casitsu Casino, comments on the cooperation with the Player Reactivation team: “Out of all the optional services that SOFTSWISS provides, we found that the Player Reactivation team had been providing the most valuable and critical service to date. There are two things that no casino can survive without: volumes and CRM. The Player Reactivation team plays a critical role in our retention scheme. They reliably and autonomously put every effort into reviving players that fell through the cracks and became inactive. They act professionally, use every system at their disposal and deliver measurable results.”

To equip clients with more data, in 2022 the Player Reactivation team introduced automatic monthly reporting. In addition, the team integrated services to quick-check the player messenger status in order to prepare massive data for large reactivation campaigns, and improved player filters to maximise reactivation results.

Danila Novitsky, Player Reactivation Team Lead, comments on the service achievements: “In 2022, the number of our clients increased 2.4 times. In this regard, we’ve strengthened the team with new employees and introduced new types of reactivation – working with large balances and supporting players with failed deposits. This year, we will continue to perfect our service and help clients grow their business not only through reactivation campaigns but also by solving technical issues in making deposits.”

Managed Services leverage their deep industry expertise gained over seven fruitful years in iGaming to offer the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform clients a full cycle of B2C services, ranging from the first line and VIP support to retention, anti-fraud and content management, in addition to reactivation campaigns.

