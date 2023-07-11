SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator leeds clients jackpot bet sum to over €1,3bn in Q2

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator presents the results of its work in Q2 2023.

One of the breakthrough milestones appears to be the jackpot bets sum, which has exceeded the previous quarter by 41 per cent

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, a comprehensive solution for boosting player engagement in online casinos, presents the results of its work in Q2 2023.

The sum of jackpot bets placed in jackpot games showcases the scale of the Jackpot Aggregator’s operations and reflects the high level of player engagement and loyalty it helps drive across online casinos. In Q2 2023, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator facilitated jackpot bets sum to EUR 1,357bn, demonstrating a significant increase compared to the previous quarter.

Additionally, the product team highlights a 36 per cent growth in the number of brands that have chosen the robust jackpot solution from SOFTSWISS compared to Q1 2023. With over 55 brands already benefiting from the Jackpot Aggregator, the number of clients and brands continues to steadily grow.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, commented on the recent achievements: “The second quarter of 2023 has been a successful period for the Jackpot Aggregator, as evidenced by the remarkable increase in both the jackpot bets sum and the number of clients and their brands.”

And he added: “We take pride in delivering beneficial service, which is highly appreciated by our clients, and launching unique jackpot campaigns that contribute to our client’s business growth and enhance their online casino performance. The Jackpot Aggregator is experiencing active growth, and we are constantly innovating our solution – recently, we introduced Time-based Jackpots and Baby Jackpots. Also, we are currently in the final stages of integrating with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and introducing new features.”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator will be in the spotlight at stand P22 at the upcoming iGB L!ve 2023, which will take place between 11 and 14 July at RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands.