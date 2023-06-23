SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator drives growth for Enchant Affiliates

Enchant Affiliates makes it to the list of 50 brands powered by the SOFTSWISS jackpot solution.

The Jackpot Aggregator offers extensive and adaptable functionality and launches jackpot campaigns for established and new operators.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator now powers jackpot campaigns in all online casinos within the Enchant Affiliates group, enticing players with substantial rewards and vast winning opportunities. The innovative functionality of the multipurpose has played a pivotal role in achieving remarkable success, with 196 jackpots claimed across all three casinos so far, and this number keeps growing.

With its unrivalled technology and seamless integration, the Jackpot Aggregator has proven to be an invaluable asset, captivating players and igniting their passion for thrilling jackpot experiences.

Abo Casino has become the first online brand within the Enchant Affiliates group to leverage jackpots offered by the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator. Their Call of Jungle campaign succeeded in capturing players’ attention with its impressive jackpot pool, featuring the highest reward of EUR100,000.

Inspired by the response to their first endeavour, the group took a momentous stride by launching standalone jackpot campaigns for its other two establishments. Now Arlekin Casino and Kakadu Casino have entered the game, offering players the chance to try their luck in jackpot games, with top prizes of EUR10,000 and EUR7,000, respectively.

With two licences on board – Curacao for Abo Casino and Arlekin Casino, and MGA for Kakadu Casino – the operator provides its players with a comprehensive selection of payment options across a wide range of games within their portfolios. Now, bolstered by the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, the casinos are equipped with the tools necessary to excel in player reactivation, retention and, consequently, achieve steady and continuous growth.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, comments on the new partnership: “We are delighted to have Enchant Affiliates join our esteemed clientele, placing their trust in our professional team. The Jackpot Aggregator offers extensive and adaptable functionality and launches jackpot campaigns for established and new operators, boosting iGaming business performance. Our commitment is to enhance player engagement and drive the success of these online casinos through our dedicated efforts.”

Marina Kirik, COO at Enchant Affiliates, notes: “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator team for their unwavering support throughout the launch of the jackpot campaigns. We are confident that the chance to hit the jackpot will captivate players across all three online casinos, elevating their gaming experience to new heights of excitement. We are eagerly awaiting the first results and anticipating a resounding success!”

Through these jackpot campaigns, Enchant Affiliates makes it to the list of 50 brands powered by the SOFTSWISS jackpot solution. Capitalising on the highly adaptable and flexible functionality of multifunctional jackpots, these brands are already reaping the rewards of enhanced financial performance. The new collaboration is reinforcing the Jackpot Aggregator’s clients’ portfolio and expanding the reach of Enchant Affiliates’ casinos, enhancing their competitiveness in the market.

SOFTSWISS will participate in iGB L!VE 2023, scheduled between July 11 and 14 at RAI Amsterdam. Attendees can interact with the SOFTSWISS experts in person and get a first-hand view of the Jackpot Aggregator and other solutions.

See also: SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator elevates 50 online casino brands to new heights