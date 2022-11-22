SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator launches the global campaign for Unislots and Megaslot.com

Unislots and Megaslot.com employ a wide range of secure payment methods, accept multiple currencies, and offer 9,000+ games.

Press release.- The Jackpot Aggregator, an innovative multi-purpose jackpot solution by SOFTSWISS, runs a global campaign for two online casinos – Unislots and Megaslot.com. This jackpot campaign is now available for players of both casinos.

Progressive and multifunctional, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator serves the most ambitious goals of its clients. The global campaign involving two casinos run by one operator is carried out with the full support of the Jackpot Aggregator’s professional team.

Operated under a Maltese licence, Unislots and Megaslot.com employ a wide range of secure payment methods, accept multiple currencies, and offer 9,000+ games.

The global jackpot campaign covers all slot titles of the two brands and has a common prize pool and three independent tiers: Mini, Middle, and Mega. The campaign is open for both casinos’ audiences, giving more players a chance to win.

Commenting on the global campaign launch, Aliaksei Douhin, Head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, highlights the following: “Two splendid casinos, Megaslot.com and Unislots, have launched a global jackpot campaign under an MGA licence! Players from both brands have come together to participate in one major jackpot event. We are confident that by using our Jackpot Aggregator the casinos will reach new heights in their business and discover new opportunities!”

The operating team of Unislots and Megaslot.com casinos notes: “The long-term and successful partnership with SOFTSWISS resulted in launching a global jackpot campaign for Megaslot.com and Unislots. We are doing our best to give our players a paradise-like gaming experience so we are glad to welcome them to our new jackpot campaign and wish them the best of luck!

“We want to thank SOFTSWISS for sharing our business vision and values. And we also want to thank our Business Account Manager for walking us through the set-up and launch process!”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator allows its clients to set up and manage local and global jackpot campaigns according to their goals. The solution is flexible in its integrations and offers full professional support during the connection process.

