SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator announces partnership with Axecasino

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator continues to build new connections with online casino brands. The latest jackpot campaign launched to attract and retain players is now improving the performance of the Axecasino.

Axecasino operates under a Curacao eGaming License and provides games from big-name brands. With the Jackpot Aggregator, the online casino started a new campaign called ‘Axecasino Jackpot Game’, with three independent levels: Standard, Mega, and Colossal.

Reflecting on the collaboration, the Axecasino team notes: “It was a great pleasure for us to work with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator team. At the very beginning, we discussed plans and optimal jackpot settings for our project. Later we agreed on the design and handed it over. Finally, when everything was ready, we wanted to make changes to the design and the team did not refuse us. Thank you for being so cooperative; working with you was a real pleasure!”

Aliaskei Douhin, Head of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, believes that it is not only the product but also the team that drives such collaborations: “We assist our clients in achieving their goals by getting deeply invested in the process. Our team, as a strong partner, is always there offering support at every step and helping assimilate new experiences and find winning combinations.”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is a powerful marketing tool for running jackpot campaigns in online casinos. With jackpot campaigns, SOFTSWISS helps iGaming brands achieve their goals of player acquisition, engagement and retention. The latest Jackpot Aggregator campaigns have shown outstanding results in raising the average bet sum per player and other key metrics.