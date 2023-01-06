SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator launches campaign for SlotWolf Casino

The partnership between the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator and SlotWolf Casino becomes a winning combination.

The campaign will unlock new winning horizons for online casino players.

Press release.- iGaming expert SOFTSWISS has announced that its revolutionary multi-purpose jackpot solution, the Jackpot Aggregator, is set to run a promotional campaign for online casino SlotWolf under a new partnership agreement.

The campaign will unlock new winning horizons for online casino players, enabling the operator to boost its player engagement and retention.

The SlotWolf Casino Drops Frenzy jackpot, powered by the Jackpot Aggregator, consists of three progressive levels – Freaky, Crazy and Insane, with the latter promising the highest wins starting at 3,000 EUR. The minimum bet required by Slot Wolf to join the jackpot is only 1 EUR.

See also: SOFTSWISS 2022 Year in Review: Innovation, Growth, Development

SlotWolf Casino is an online casino operated under the laws of Malta, offering an impressive collection of games, including slots and specialised thematic games. The operator’s primary goal is to meet and exceed player expectations and casino partners’ needs, in particular by reinforcing its offerings with the best solutions on the market.

Aliaksei Douhin, Head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, highlights: “It’s a pleasure to announce our partnership with SlotWolf Casino, an online casino open to innovation and seeking progressive ways to diversify its offering. We are sure that this collaboration will drive a new wave of iGaming experience for both sides.”

The SlotWolf Casino team comments on the jackpot campaign: “This is a new possibility for our casino to leverage additional value by offering our players new winning options. We are grateful to the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator team for supporting us, and quickly and effectively streamlining the promo campaign. We are confident that our players will enjoy the result of this cooperation”.

See also: SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator Announced NewCampaign with Spinago

Understanding the importance of player retention for online casinos, SOFTSWISS offers iGaming businesses a top-notch solution to significantly enhance this and other key business metrics. The Jackpot Aggregator is a multifunctional tool for launching local and global promotional campaigns, increasing the value proposition of iGaming brands.