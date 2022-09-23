SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator starts partnership with Abocasino

As part of the merger, the company launched a jackpot promotion called “Call of jungle”.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator grows its client portfolio by starting a partnership with Abocasino. This collaboration will allow the online casino to enhance player engagement and gain deeper insights into its player community by launching jackpot campaigns.

Abocasino is an online casino rapidly gaining popularity. It is registered and operated under the laws of Curacao. Abocasino has an extended loyalty program for VIP players, a comprehensive portfolio of games, as well as live casino titles.

For a new partner, the Jackpot Aggregator has launched a jackpot promotion named ‘Call of jungle’. It is a progressive jackpot campaign with three independent levels: Mini, Middle, and Mega. Lastly, an online casino will award a prize ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 EUR.

This jackpot campaign not only increases player activity but attracts and retains new users. It will give Abocasino a deeper understanding of its audience’s playing behaviour and interest and will facilitate the development of a promotional campaign that piques the interest of several player segments.

Aliaksei Douhin, Head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, commented: “Both the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator and the client side have done a high-quality job of launching the jackpot campaign, particularly on the design of the ‘Call of jungle’ jackpot. Abocasino has dedicated solid attention to all the details and we are confident that this will benefit the online casino. I am sure we have a long and productive collaboration ahead of us.”

“We are delighted to work with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator team. They confidently prove their professionalism and expertise, and always complete goals promptly. The jackpot campaign will be a new round of development for our casino,” noted Abocasino Team.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator lets its clients launch jackpot campaigns with different prize tiers. The tool helps online casinos to set up new jackpot promotion projects in line with their business goals. The first results of the Jackpot Aggregator campaigns showed that almost 70 per cent of casino players make more daily wagers after participating in jackpot campaigns.