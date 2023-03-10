SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator grows its roster by partnering with Apparat Gaming

Apparat will be able to reach more than 300 iGaming partners through this deal.

The deal with Apparat Gaming allows 600 brands powered by the Game Aggregator to enjoy access to popular and entertaining new game content.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, an award-winning technology solutions provider for the iGaming industry, has added Apparat Gaming’s slot portfolio to expand the line-up of its Game Aggregator’s library. The new partnership with the German game provider allows 600 brands powered by the Game Aggregator to enjoy access to the popular and entertaining new game content.

Founded in 2020 and operated under a Maltese licence, Apparat Gaming brings a distinctly German feel to its slot offering, which includes such popular hits as Fruit Storm, The Black Book of Pirates, King of the Vikings, and Jack Potter & The Book of Dynasties and the others.

Having established itself as a trusted supplier of online content in Germany and other European markets, Apparat will be able to reach more than 300 iGaming partners through this deal. With its games now included in the Game Aggregator, the vendor plans to add even more titles to the platform in the coming months.

Nikita Keino, head of Partnerships at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, comments: “Our Game Aggregator excels in iGaming due to the strength and depth of its offering, and by partnering with such providers as Apparat Gaming we are able to maintain our leading positions. Apparat’s games offer unique, unmatched experiences, and we can’t wait to see how they will be received across our network.”

Martin Frindt, co-founder and chief product officer of Apparat Gaming, notes: “After a large number of integrations completed last year, the agreement with SOFTSWISS is an incredibly important milestone for us. SOFTSWISS is a giant in the iGaming industry, and this partnership will help significantly increase our international reach. We are pleased to be able to provide further proof that the German accent of our outstanding games is well understood beyond the German borders.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator offers a comprehensive portfolio of entertainment content, including 16,000 games from 185 providers. In 2023 the product team launched an exclusive solution – the Tournament Tool. It allows creating and managing tournaments based on the games and game providers that are available for all Game Aggregator’s clients, regardless of a casino platform provider.

See also: SOFTSWISS adds Skywind Group to its game aggregator’s portfolio