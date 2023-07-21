SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator installs servers in LatAm

By strategically hosting servers in the region where traffic is received, SOFTSWISS ensures a faster signal, offering clients in LatAm enhanced stability and a tailored approach to service.

The company is enhancing its LatAm offering by introducing local server infrastructure to optimise connection stability and data transfer speeds.

Press release.- With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is enhancing its LatAm offering by introducing local server infrastructure to optimise connection stability and data transfer speeds. Clients who receive traffic from Latin America can now benefit from the local SOFTSWISS servers, promising superior performance and exceptional gaming experience.

Expanding its reach further into the LatAm market, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is dedicated to providing exceptional services to a growing number of clients across the region. In response to the surging data volumes handled daily by local operators and the restless growth of traffic load, the Game Aggregator installed local servers, empowering its clients to seamlessly manage immense data flows. As a result, players now can indulge in smooth online casino game downloads, spinning, and other in-game activities, unlocking unparalleled gaming experiences that would drive business success for operators in Latin America.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, Head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, comments on this news: “Having a dedicated infrastructure in a new region is a significant milestone for the Game Aggregator, as it opens up new possibilities for our clients. Faster transmission of game activity data to local operators not only guarantees a high-quality service but also leads to quicker game loading and seamless operation of their internal content.”

By strategically hosting servers in the region where traffic is received, the Game Aggregator ensures a faster signal, offering clients in LatAm enhanced stability and a tailored approach to service. This includes providing an array of sought-after currencies, popular games, and other engaging features. Furthermore, the company is actively working on deploying a dedicated server infrastructure in Asia to further solidify its position as a global industry leader in delivering cutting-edge iGaming solutions.

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator offers iGaming businesses a comprehensive portfolio of more than 190 game providers, 16,000+ games and 24/7 support. The team is actively enhancing the Tournament Tool, an innovative feature enabling operators to create and manage tournaments, and one of the most powerful tools to engage and retain players at online casinos.

See also: SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator leeds clients jackpot bet sum to over €1,3bn in Q2