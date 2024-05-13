SOFTSWISS expands to Bulgaria: European growth through partnership

SOFTSWISS has signed a deal with operator Topwin.bg.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, has entered the Bulgarian market through a partnership with operator Topwin.bg. This strategic move strengthens and expands the SOFTSWISS brand in Europe.

The company has secured certification from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) for use in the Bulgarian market, ensuring all technical and legal requirements are met. The partner utilises the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, the Sportsbook, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, and Affilka, all fully prepared and technically optimised for this local market.

According to Statista.com, revenue in the Bulgarian igaming sector is projected to reach €134.60m in 2024. SOFTSWISS has facilitated its partners’ entry into Bulgaria by adapting its products and obtaining the necessary local certifications.

Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, said: “Entering the Bulgarian market marks a significant milestone for us, as our products are now recognised in another EU country. This expansion aligns with our global development strategy to broaden the SOFTSWISS brand’s presence in local markets. Our partnership with TopWin has deepened our understanding of this market and presents mutual growth opportunities.”

Krasimir Tokushev, CEO of ‘Golden City 7’, the holder of the licence for Topwin.bg commented: “Partnering with the well-established SOFTSWISS products is a significant advancement for us. This collaboration will elevate our platform to new heights, and we are confident that our Bulgarian players will be delighted with the enhanced gaming experience.”

SOFTSWISS has several international and national licences and certifications, including a recent South African licence acquired through the purchase of a majority stake in Turfsport.

The company is actively expanding into new markets. This year, the focus is on the LatAm market, where the company has strengthened its presence by appointing Rubens Barrichello as its non-executive director in Latin America.