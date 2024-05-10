SOFTSWISS releases free Sportsbook Budget Calculator

SOFTSWISS is offering a wide array of gifts, bonuses, discounts, and special offers to new and existing clients.

This comprehensive tool will help businesses considering launching a sports betting project to calculate the costs and benefits.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS publishes a free Sportsbook Budget Calculator. The comprehensive tool will help businesses considering launching a sports betting project to calculate the costs and benefits.

Incorporating years of experience from the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team, the Sportsbook Budget Calculator touches on all vital points in creating a sports betting business plan. With the insights on local market peculiarities provided by Rubens Barrichello, Non-Executive Director in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, this resource will be especially helpful for those considering entering the fast-growing LatAm region.

Sports betting remains one of the most popular and promising igaming verticals. According to the Sportsbook Budget Calculator file, revenue in the Online Sports Betting market is projected to reach EUR 46.67bn in 2024, a 14.01 per cent increase compared to 2023, with Europe as the largest market. This is the combined amount of revenue that each sport will generate:

Esports – 6.4 per cent.

Basketball – 9.4 per cent.

American Football – 9.4 per cent.

Football – 9.4 per cent.

Tennis – 12.5 per cent.

Boxing and MMA – 15.6 per cent.

Others – 37.5 per cent.

In addition to a brief overview of the global sports betting markets, the Sportsbook Budget Calculator file also includes a list of the most common mistakes when calculating a budget and recommended solutions, a Budget Calculator downloadable file, and a glossary of terms for clear understanding of each variable.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, comments: “At SOFTSWISS, we understand that careful planning is crucial for the success of any sports betting business. Accurate budgeting and detailed preparation are fundamental when launching a bookmaking operation.

“Turning a concept into a well-structured project requires meticulous planning and the right software platform, with an emphasis on product quality, especially in sportsbooks. Our extensive experience in sportsbook software enables us to guide our partners toward success.”

See also: SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator hits €13bn in monthly total bets: Q1’24 recap

In celebration of its 15th anniversary in 2024, SOFTSWISS is offering a wide array of gifts, bonuses, discounts, and special offers to new and existing clients, inviting everyone to join in the celebration. In addition to the Sportsbook Budget Calculator, new Sportsbook clients will also have the opportunity to access the Jackpot Aggregator completely free of charge for all local jackpot campaigns for the first 150 days after launch.