SOFTSWISS certified as Great Place to Work

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has been honoured with the Great Place To Work certificate in Poland. This certification, issued by the namesake international research and consulting institute, recognises employers worldwide for creating outstanding workplace environments. It is awarded through anonymous employee feedback and corporate culture analysis.

The certificate underscores SOFTSWISS’ commitment to fostering an environment where tech and igaming professionals can thrive and develop their expertise. The working conditions at SOFTSWISS align with international standards, ensuring every team member can excel in a globally competitive and innovative setting.

The Great Place To Work title is awarded based on employee feedback using a rigorous methodology. In an anonymous survey, participants assess various aspects of corporate culture, including the respect and fairness demonstrated by management, the sense of trust and pride in the organisation, team spirit, management practices, workplace safety, ethics, values, and others.

SOFTSWISS previously earned the title of Workplace of the Year at Sigma Europe 2022, and the recent attainment of the Great Place To Work certificate in Poland further establishes its status as a leading employer in the industry.

In its offices in Malta, Poland, and Georgia, SOFTSWISS empowers its employees to innovate and create cutting-edge IT products for diverse global clients. This approach has led to notable growth. The company now employs over 2,000 experts, with 450 working in Poland at development centres in Poznan and Warsaw.

The company has a well-established remote work system, allowing employees to choose the format that suits them best – whether working from home, in a modern office, or a combination of both.

The emphasis on a comfortable and productive work setting ensures that every new specialist joining the team, regardless of location, feels valued and respected. This environment enables talented individuals to unleash their potential and contribute to the global online entertainment industry.

Natalia Perkowska, co-chief HR Officer at SOFTSWISS, comments: “People stand at the heart of SOFTSWISS, forming the pivotal asset that aligns with our fundamental core value, ‘WE SEE PEOPLE’. We have always aimed to ensure that each specialist can realise their potential and feel their contribution to the team’s collective mission.

“We strive to provide our employees with a high quality of life and are delighted to receive such high praise from our employees. The Great Place To Work certification is especially valuable to us”.

With this certification and survey ratings, SOFTSWISS can now compete in the “Best Workplaces in Poland 2024” contest, ready to showcase its stature as a nurturing, dynamic workplace in the tech and igaming industries.