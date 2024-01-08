SOFTSWISS to illuminate ICE London with a timeless business approach

In addition, in February SOFTSWISS becomes a headline partner of the Official VIP Opening Party EVOLVE by Fire & ICE 2024.

The company announces its participation in the upcoming ICE London. The well-known exhibition takes place on 6–8 February at ExCel London.

Press release.- This year, SOFTSWISS is set to captivate ICE London‘s attendees with a campaign that transcends time, drawing inspiration from the UK’s great luminaries. Isaac Newton, an eminent physicist and mathematician, becomes a central campaign figure. His inspiring story is a great example of how one simple observation can start a groundbreaking journey to formulating the laws of motion and universal gravitation, shaping scientific history.

Drawing parallels with Newton’s transformative observations that reshaped science, SOFTSWISS is committed to similarly reshaping the iGaming industry. Leveraging its deep understanding of clients and the market, SOFTSWISS fuels innovative solutions that seamlessly blend historical insight with cutting-edge innovation.

Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, comments: “This year, we mark a pivotal milestone in our journey, celebrating the 15th anniversary. Over the past years, we have forged a reputation as an industry leader, renowned for delivering quality and innovative products that redefine the standards of excellence in the iGaming realm. These remarkable achievements would be impossible without the timeless principles we follow. I heartily invite all ICE London attendees to visit our Stand N8-231 and connect in person to kickstart a year with beneficial meetings.”

Last year, SOFTSWISS reached a number of remarkable milestones. The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator achieved EUR 10bn in Monthly Total Bets in July, while the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook reached a 4.5-fold increase in GGR. The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator welcomed the 70th partner brand, and the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform migrated a huge online casino to its software in five hours. Significant additions to the SOFTSWISS lineup include the successful launch of the Tournament Tool, the cross-product integration, and obtaining GLI-19 and GLI-33 certifications.

The industry expert community has taken notice of these accomplishments and outstanding figures, honouring the company with prestigious industry awards in categories like ‘Best Aggregator’, ’Crypto Company of the Year’, and ’Best Customer Service’.

In addition, in February SOFTSWISS becomes a headline partner of the Official VIP Opening Party EVOLVE by Fire & ICE 2024. This exclusive event, hosted at Magazine London, will bring together 5,000 industry leaders for six hours of unparalleled networking opportunities.