SOFTSWISS Casino Platform unveils updates: cashout cancellation and timezone management

These new features aim to engage and retain players.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Casino Platform has released two bonus features. Cashout cancellation bonus and timezone management are aimed to influence two vital casino project metrics – engagement and retention.

The cashout cancellation bonus allows players to receive a reward for cancelling their cashout requests. Players can cancel their entire cashout or choose to cancel 25 per cent, 50 per cent, or 75 per cent of it.

When a player cancels their cashout and receives the bonus, both the bonus funds and the cashout amount are locked in their account until the bonus wagered requirements are met. This feature is available for both the client’s and SOFTSWISS’ frontend platforms, whose primary function is to retain players.

Furthermore, the timezone management feature allows casinos to consider different time zones when issuing bonuses. Projects using the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform can specify time zones to issue or restrict bonuses to players within certain time zones. This feature aims to increase personalisation and engagement with the casino’s bonus policies, especially for casinos operating across multiple time zones.

Darya Avtukhovich, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, reflects on these updates: “Despite the many awards, we haven’t stopped to rest on our laurels. Player engagement and retention are crucial elements of an igaming project’s business strategy.

“Acquisition costs are extremely high, which is why operators need to work closely with engagement and retention. We are putting much effort into further developing our product features that work towards these metrics.”

These new features are part of SOFTSWISS’ ongoing actions to enhance the company’s ecosystem of products for the online casino industry. For licenced operators looking for a complete software solution, the SOFTSWISS Turnkey Casino Solution offers a suite of services to support operations.

To ensure a more successful project implementation in the competitive igaming market, an operator can leverage managed services, which deliver a full range of B2C solutions as well as its affiliate marketing program based on Affilka by SOFTSWISS platform.

See also: SOFTSWISS unites igaming community to aid Brazil floods