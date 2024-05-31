SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator triumphs at AffPapa igaming Awards 2024

SOFTSWISS has celebrated its success at the AffPapa igaming Awards in the Aggregator of the Year category.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has celebrated its success at the AffPapa iGaming Awards 2024 in the Aggregator of the Year category. The AffPapa iGaming Awards acknowledge the industry’s top affiliates, operators, and B2B providers for setting new standards of excellence. Due to its innovative approach and extensive game catalogue, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator earned its honourable place among industry leaders.

Last year, the award-winning product received recognition at the prestigious EGR B2B Awards and SiGMA Europe Awards. These achievements align seamlessly with the findings of the Kantar marketing survey, which revealed that 93 per cent of current SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator clients are satisfied with the product.

In 2024, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator achieved a significant milestone by handling over €13bn in bets monthly. A remarkable surge of almost a third over the past six months highlights the product’s general adoption and expanding popularity. Over 1,000 brands worldwide rely on its expertise and functionality.

At the moment, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s vast game portfolio exceeds 20,000 unique games, with 3,500 new ones added in 2024, solidifying its position as a recognized industry leader. The number of providers surpassed 260 distinct partners.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, said: “This prominent win is a testament to SOFTSWISS’ outstanding contributions to the industry. By seamlessly connecting operators with top-tier game providers, our Game Aggregator has not only streamlined the gaming experience but also facilitated access to a diverse range of content for players worldwide. The team is grateful to our clients and partners for their trust, which fuels our commitment to excellence and innovation in the igaming sphere.”

In pursuit of heightened client satisfaction, SOFTSWISS has introduced cross-product integrations, seamlessly connecting the Game Aggregator with both the Sportsbook and the Jackpot Aggregator. The company stated that the Tournament Tool implementation empowers operators to captivate players more effectively. With its intuitive in-game interface, this tool ensures players remain aware of ongoing gaming campaigns, offering operators a distinct competitive edge.