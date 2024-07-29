SOFTSWISS casino platform reports referred users rise by 219% in Q2 2024

Recently, SOFTSWISS transitioned a major operator with over a million players to its platform in just five hours.

While the gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose by 452 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS casino platform, a software for online casinos, has shared the results of its Referral System for the second quarter of the year and reported the number of referred users increased by 219 per cent in quarter-on-quarter terms.

With the implementation of the referral system, operators have full control over referral bonus rules and the sum of the welcome reward, creating appealing conditions for new players. This added flexibility has driven substantial growth in key metrics. Deposits from referred players increased by 251 per cent in Q2 2024, while the gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose by 452 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

Beyond the financial success, the Referral System has received several important updates. One major enhancement is Duplicate Protection, which aims to reduce the risk of bonus abuse.

Another notable update enhanced the management of referred players in the back office. It allows operators to manage them with advanced grouping and filtering capabilities. With the update, operators can process bulk activities on players, such as sending emails, issuing different bonuses, managing payment systems, and more.

Daria Avtukhovich, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, comments: “With the high average cost of acquiring a new casino player, the Referral System has saved our partners hundreds of thousands of euros. Additionally, referral audiences usually show higher trust and similar behaviour patterns to existing players. We encourage our partners to promote the Referral System to attract a more qualified audience for free.”

The free ebook by SOFTSWISS, ‘How to Market an Online Casino‘, highlights high player acquisition costs as one of the biggest challenges for operators. In addition to identifying major challenges for operators in 2024, the ebook provides a detailed breakdown of ten marketing channels and tactics designed to help lower the average cost per user engagement, among other benefits.

Businesses operating on other platforms can seamlessly migrate to the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform. Recently, SOFTSWISS transitioned a major operator with over a million players to its platform in just five hours.

Also, operators can start a new project with the Turnkey Casino Solution from SOFTSWISS. This comprehensive package includes games, sports betting, casino operations, and an affiliate management system.