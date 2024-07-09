SOFTSWISS shares its new free ebook “How to Market Online Casino in 2024?”

The guide is designed to push the boundaries of casino promotional strategies.

The ebook provides an in-depth look at various marketing channels, tactics, and the challenges operators face, sharing best practices to navigate daily marketing activities effectively.

Press release.- Affiliate marketing is a key strategy for online casino operators in 2024, often accounting for 50-80 per cent of player acquisition. SOFTSWISS, a global tech expert with over 15 years of experience providing innovative iGaming solutions, is sharing a free ebook, ‘How to Market Online Casino.’

The piece relies on a comprehensive survey of leading casino operators and industry stakeholders. Coupled with the extensive expertise of the award-winning SOFTSWISS Marketing team, the ‘How to Market Online Casino’ guide is designed to push the boundaries of casino promotional strategies.

One of the non-obvious strategies described in the ebook is the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) platforms as partners to build trust with the audience. According to SOFTSWISS clients, promoting player trust is a crucial aspect of a successful online casino marketing strategy. Partnering with ADR providers not only aids in dispute resolution but also boosts brand credibility and player trust.

Another beneficial strategy emphasized is the focus on player uniqueness. Rather than imitating big casinos, operators should craft gaming experiences that are unique and tailored to their target audience, ensuring a distinct and engaging online casino experience.

Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, comments: “In the ever-evolving landscape of online casinos, where Google updates, new regulations, and rising costs challenge operators, it’s vital to remember that the core of any online casino is its brand. A strong brand is what players remember, what makes them return, and what defines your reputation among players and competitors.”

This year, SOFTSWISS has published two more free insightful ebooks. The iGaming in South Africa market overview sheds light on the peculiarities of the South African gambling market. The Sportsbook Budget Calculator contains the best practices for sportsbook launching, and the P&L calculator is ready to use for project costing.