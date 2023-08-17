Livespins strikes Soft2Bet partnership as operator deals keep on coming

The innovative live-streaming product is now available to players at big-name casino brands, including YoYo Casino, Malina Casino, and Frumzi.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has become the latest operator to supercharge the lobbies of its online casino brands after putting pen to paper on a deal with Livespins, the social live-streaming product that allows players to bet behind their favourite streamer or brand ambassador.

Players at Soft2Bet’s brands, including YoYo Casino, CampoBet, Cadabrus, Betinia, and LightCasino, are being advised to strap themselves in for what is one of the most entertaining online casino experiences in the market. Soft2Bet’s brands are already known for their unique gamification features, as well as flexible customization and localization capabilities, and this new addition takes them to the next level of user engagement.

The Livespins experience sits within the casino lobby, and its team of streamers create captivating broadcasts using the hundreds of games integrated into its platform for a wide range of suppliers. This includes titles from some of the biggest studios in the business, such as Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, and iSoftBet.

But this is no ordinary casino and slot stream. The player experience is taken to the next level through the ability to bet behind the action taking place across the reel. This means they don’t just watch the streamer, but they wager with them. All players and the streamer bet together on the same spin, creating a group bet and a shared experience.

In short, everyone is in the same boat, win or lose, which makes for an entirely new way to play online casinos.

Players can interact with the streamer and each other throughout, and they can also drop reactions and emojis for even greater social engagement.

Operators can integrate Livespins with confidence. Because it sits within the casino lobby, players are afforded all the responsible gambling and safe gaming standards as required under their international and local licences. This allows them to leverage the huge popularity of streaming but in a way that is responsible and sustainable.

Michael Pedersen, chief commercial officer at Livespins, said: “Soft2Bet is behind some of the most popular brands in the market and players at these sites can now enjoy an entirely new way of experiencing online casinos with Livespins.

“This really is the most exciting, engaging and interactive way to experience casino and slot play because, unlike other streaming products, players can get directly involved in the action taking place across the reels. This is a great partnership for us, and it is a testament to the appetite among operators to tap into the popularity of live streaming responsibly.”

Gilad Naim, chief commercial officer at Soft2Bet, added: “We are committed to providing the best online casino experience to players across our brands, and this partnership with Livespins allows us to bring a next-generation casino product straight into the game lobbies of sites such as Betinia, YoYo Casino, and Campo Bet.

“Slot streaming is the future of online casinos, and in Livespins, we have a platform provider that allows us to offer this to our players now.”

