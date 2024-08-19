Soft2Bet shortlisted in two categories of the Vixio Regulatory Awards 2024 

The company has been shortlisted in the “Commitment to Compliance by an Operator” and “Legal Team of the Year” categories.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has been shortlisted in two categories of the Vixio Regulatory Awards 2024: Commitment to Compliance by an Operator and Legal Team of the Year.

The company said these nominations reflect the quality of the regulatory work done by Soft2Bet legal and compliance teams and acknowledge the expanded regulatory footprint it has achieved in recent years.

David Yatom Hay, general counsel for Soft2Bet, commented: “Getting shortlisted in two categories of the Vixio Regulatory Awards 2024 is a fantastic recognition of the work our compliance and legal teams have been carrying out in recent years.

“This is a testament to the professionalism and exceptional work of our legal and compliance teams, which has enabled us to secure licences in numerous countries efficiently, while successfully launching both B2C and B2B operations. As we expand into new regions, we eagerly anticipate building stronger partnerships and entering new jurisdictions across the globe.”

Soft2Bet has experienced significant growth in turnkey solution partnerships across various regulated markets, allowing for rapid expansion into new countries and regions for its B2B partners.

The company’s recent acquisition of licences in jurisdictions like Greece, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Romania, Ontario, Malta, and Mexico, along with the ongoing application for a licence in New Jersey, has facilitated this expansion.

Additionally, Soft2Bet’s ‘proof of concept’ business model involves launching its own B2C operations to assess the suitability of its products for specific markets. This approach has provided valuable market insights, enabling the company to effectively target new countries and assist its B2B partners in achieving successful market entry.

The performance of Betinia, Soft2Bet’s igaming brand in Scandinavia, illustrates this success, with 65 per cent year-on-year growth in net gaming revenues and over 70 per cent growth in ARPU in 2023.

Furthermore, the implementation of MEGA, a non-monetary gamification solution, has resulted in heightened player engagement and activity, contributing to significant revenue growth for Soft2Bet and its B2B partners.